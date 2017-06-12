Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged In Daughter’s Death Found Guilty Of Killing Wife

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An Ohio man charged in the death of his daughter in Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago in Massachusetts.

The Hampden district attorney’s office says a jury found 73-year-old Robert Honsch guilty Monday of the first-degree murder of Marcia Honsch.

The 53-year-old woman’s body was found in October 1995 in Tolland State Forest.

Robert Honsch was arrested in 2014 in Dalton, Ohio, where authorities say he was living with a new wife and three children.

He faces a murder charge in Connecticut in the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, whose body was found in September 1995. The family lived in New York at the time.

The defense said Robert Honsch had nothing to do with the deaths of Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company