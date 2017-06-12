Man Found Guilty In Drive-by Shooting That Killed 3-year-old

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a 3-year-old Ohio boy in 2015 has been found guilty of murder and other charges.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury on Monday found 24-year-old Donnell Lindsey guilty in the Sept. 15, 2015, shooting that killed 3-year-old Major Howard and injured a woman. The boy and the woman were in a parked car when a car full of men drove by and fired on gang members gathered for a nearby vigil.

The prosecutor says Lindsey also was found guilty on charges that include attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and arson.

Messages seeking comment were left at the offices of Lindsey’s attorneys.

Lindsey could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison at his July 12 sentencing.

