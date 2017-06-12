Previous Story
Police: 3 Women Found Dead At Ohio Home
Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
Comment: 0
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Three women have been found dead at a home in Ohio.
Police say a family friend found the women Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland.
Police say all three of the women suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released their names.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear.
North Royalton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.