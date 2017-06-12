Police: 3 Women Found Dead At Ohio Home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Three women have been found dead at a home in Ohio.

Police say a family friend found the women Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland.

Police say all three of the women suffered gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released their names.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

North Royalton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

