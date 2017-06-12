Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Police Identify Mother, 2 Daughters Found Dead At Ohio Home

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a mother and her two adult daughters have been found dead at a home in Ohio.

Police say a family friend found the three Sunday night at a home in North Royalton, south of Cleveland.

Police on Monday identified the victims as 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

Police say it appears all three of the women suffered gunshot wounds.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. No arrests have been made.

North Royalton police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

