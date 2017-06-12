Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police Say Argument Led To Shooting At Columbus Main Library

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an argument between two men led to a shooting at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch in the city’s downtown.

Columbus police say the 28-year-old suspect said he fired gunshots at a 47-year-old man after an argument Sunday near a library elevator.

A police report says the suspect then chased the victim through the second level of the library with his gun out. Police say the suspect surrendered when confronted by a library security officer.

The building was evacuated after the shooting around 3 p.m.

The suspect has been charged with felonious assault. An investigation continues.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition at a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound in the ankle.

