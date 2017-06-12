Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Projects Get Share Of $5 Million For Knight Cities Challenge

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge.

Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities. Projects seek to help attract and keep residents, expand economic opportunities and create a culture of civic engagement.

Highlights include efforts in Detroit to make a beach along part of the Detroit River and in Akron, Ohio, to create a forest and public space.

Other communities include Aberdeen, South Dakota; Biloxi, Mississippi; Bradenton, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Duluth, Minnesota; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Macon, Georgia; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas.

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company