Prosecution Expert Says Video Counters Ohio Officer’s Story

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A video analysis expert says footage from a police officer’s body camera contradicts his story of what happened before he fired a fatal shot during a traffic stop.

Grant Fredericks testified for the prosecution Monday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. He first broke down the footage frame-by-frame. A prosecutor then asked Fredericks to compare the video to the white officer’s account to police investigators.

Fredericks said its images were contrary to Tensing’s claim that his arm was stuck and he was being dragged.

The Spokane, Washington-based expert will continue on the stand Tuesday.

Earlier, a University of Cincinnati police officer testified the gunshot came after the sound of tires squealing.

