Search Resumes In South Carolina For Missing Ohio Teen

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have resumed the search for an Ohio teen missing in the water off a coastal island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the search resumed Monday morning for Eric Clark of Worthington, Ohio, in the water off Fripp Island.

Kate Hines with the local property owners’ association says the boy was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday while swimming with friends in about 8-foot deep water.

The sheriff’s office said those swimming with Clark think he was caught in an undertow. The other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

Hines said Clark was visiting Fripp Island for the third year in a row with his basketball team. The team and their coach rent a house each year to spend some time vacationing together.

