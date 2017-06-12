Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Teen Charged In Ohio School Shooting To Be Tried As Adult

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students will be tried as an adult.

Champaign County Juvenile Court said Monday that 17-year-old Ely Serna’s case will be transferred to the county Common Pleas Court. He has denied juvenile charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

A message seeking comment on the transfer to adult court was left at his attorney’s office Monday.

Prosecutors had requested that Serna’s case be sent to adult court.

