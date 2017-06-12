Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Trump Announces First Wave Of US Attorney Nominations

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the first wave of U.S. attorney candidates to replace the dozens forced out by President Donald Trump months ago.

Among the candidates Trump intends to nominate are Jessie Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department, and Richard W. Moore, the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Liu will be nominated to serve in the District of Columbia, while Moore would serve in the Southern District of Alabama.

The other nominees are Alabama’s Jay Town and Louis V. Franklin Sr., Tennessee’s Michael Dunavant, Ohio’s Justin Herdman, Utah’s John Huber and Oklahoma’s Brian Kuester.

Trump in March ordered 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration to tender their resignations. They included high-profile prosecutors like New York’s Preet Bharara.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company