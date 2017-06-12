Wright St Enrollment To Hit Lowest Point In More Than Decade

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A report says enrollment at Wright State University could hit its lowest point in more than a decade this coming school year.

The number of full-time Wright State students is projected to drop from 14,651 students last year to 13,861 this academic year.

That’s according to a budget proposal approved by trustees on Thursday.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) that the potential drop is nearly double the decline between the 2015-2016 school year and last school year.

The drop amounts to a decline of nearly 5.4 percent,

The newspaper says the decline is difficult for cash-strapped Wright State, whose biggest source of revenue is tuition.

Interim president Curtis McCray said in a campus-wide email Friday that the school’s budget remains fragile with enrollment and income uncertain.

