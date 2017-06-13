Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Court Filing: Marsh Seeks OK To Sell 26 Grocery Stores

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A bankruptcy court document says two Ohio-based grocery chains have agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ 44 remaining stores for a total of $24 million.

The court filing posted Tuesday says Fishers-based Marsh is seeking court approval to sell 11 stores to Kroger Co. subsidiary Topvalco Inc. for $16 million and 15 stores to Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter parent Generative Growth LLC for about $8 million.

Topvalco agreed to buy three stores in Bloomington; two each in Indianapolis, Muncie and Zionsville, and single stores in Fishers and Greenwood.

Generative Growth agreed to buy two Indianapolis stores; other Indiana stores in Columbus, Elwood, Greensburg, Hartford City, Marion, New Palestine, Pendleton, Richmond and Tipton; and Ohio stores in Eaton, Middletown, Troy, and Van Wert.

Marsh closed 19 stores in May.

