Defense Challenges Video Expert In Ohio Officer’s Retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — A police officer’s attorney has challenged a video analysis expert who testified that body camera footage doesn’t support the officer’s story in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned state witness Grant Fredericks’ conclusions about the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, who is white, claimed he feared DuBose was trying to kill him with his car.

Fredericks spent some three hours total on the stand over two days discussing what unfolded over a few seconds. Mathews said there aren’t multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks’ testimony as “20-20 hindsight.”

Fredericks responded that “this is forensics.”

Use-of-force expert Police Chief Scot Haug, of Post Falls, Idaho, testified the shooting should have been avoided.

Tensing’s murder retrial resumes Wednesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show Fredericks said “this is forensics,” not “it’s forensics.”

