Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Dog Shelter Praises Involvement Of Ohio Inmates In Training

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.

Ashland County dog warden Tom Kosht says all dogs that go through the program at Richland Correctional Institution have been adopted.

The Mansfield News Journal reports ( ) the shelter has sent about 700 dogs to the prison in north-central Ohio since 2007.

Prison officials on Monday donated $3,000 to the shelter from money raised from the prison’s doggy daycare and grooming services.

Inmate trainer Michael Gannon says working with the dogs is peaceful and gives him something positive to do.

___

Information from: News Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company