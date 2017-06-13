Dog Shelter Praises Involvement Of Ohio Inmates In Training

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — The head of an Ohio dog shelter is praising the involvement of inmates at a nearby prison who train the animals before adoption.

Ashland County dog warden Tom Kosht says all dogs that go through the program at Richland Correctional Institution have been adopted.

The Mansfield News Journal reports ( ) the shelter has sent about 700 dogs to the prison in north-central Ohio since 2007.

Prison officials on Monday donated $3,000 to the shelter from money raised from the prison’s doggy daycare and grooming services.

Inmate trainer Michael Gannon says working with the dogs is peaceful and gives him something positive to do.

___

Information from: News Journal,

Comments

comments