Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ex-wife: Mental Health Of Officer Slaying Suspect Unraveled

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The ex-wife of the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Ohio police officer says the man’s mental health was unraveling in the weeks before the 2016 shooting.

Jennifer Young testified during ex-husband Lincoln Rutledge’s death penalty trial Monday that his behavior turned frightening on March 22, 2016, when he pushed her and screamed at her during an encounter at his apartment building.

The 45-year Rutledge has pleaded not guilty to charges of shooting Columbus SWAT officer Steven Smith in the head while officers were trying to arrest him on an arson warrant on April 10, 2016. Smith died two days later.

Young testified that she told officers at the time that Rutledge believed the FBI and CIA were after him.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company