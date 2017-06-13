Great Lakes Levels Expected To Be Highest In Decades

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — A wet spring season has experts predicting that summer water levels for the Great Lakes could be higher than normal and above last year’s mark through early fall.

The Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District announced Monday in its six-month water level forecast that summer water levels on lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie will be at their highest since 1996-1998.

The group’s forecast data also shows that as of Sunday, Lake Ontario is up nearly 3 feet (nearly 1 meter) from the level it was at this time last year. The lake exceeded its highest elevation ever for June, which was set in 1952.

Year-round recording of Great Lakes water levels has occurred since 1918.

