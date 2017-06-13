Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Judge Sanctions GOP-paid Law Firm $1,500 In Election Case

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has sanctioned an Ohio law firm for its conduct during a long-running legal fight alleging efforts by Republicans to help Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) chances in the 2014 election.

Judge Terence Kemp has ordered Zeiger, Tigges & Little to pay $1,500. He said Tuesday that two subpoenas the firm served on lawyers for the Libertarian Party of Ohio served little purpose other than to “badger or intimidate” opposing counsel.

The firm has 14 days to appeal.

Kemp scolded lawyers on both sides for unprofessional, uncivil behavior.

Libertarians lost the case last year. It alleged Ohio’s elections chief and a Libertarian voter schemed to selectively enforce election law to disqualify Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Charlie Earl, thus helping Kasich. A Republican consultant secretly hired Zeiger to represent the voter.

