Lawyer For Slain Pastor’s Brother Says Shooting Self-defense

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A lawyer for an Ohio man charged with fatally shooting his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending says the shooting was self-defense.

The attorney for 69-year-old Daniel Schooler made the claim Monday as Schooler’s trial in the death of the Rev. William Schooler began in Dayton. Daniel Schooler has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the Feb. 28, 2016, shooting.

Defense attorney Jay Carter said in opening statements the shooting was the culmination of the brothers’ “toxic” relationship.

Prosecutors say Daniel Schooler went to the church angry and with a handgun.

The prosecution says most churchgoers heard two gunshots and fled but William Schooler’s wife ran to his office in time to see his brother fire two more shots.

