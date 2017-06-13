Ohio Couple’s Death Investigated As Double Homicide

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a double homicide after an Ohio couple returning from vacation has been found dead in their home.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier says the bodies of 71-year-old Rogell John and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta John, were discovered at their Canton home after 4 p.m. Monday.

The couple’s son discovered their bodies after being unable to reach them by phone.

Maier says the couple died either late Sunday night or early Monday. He says both victims had visible “wounds.” A cause of death is expected to be released after an official autopsy is performed Tuesday.

The sheriff says there were no signs of forced entry, and he believes the suspect knew the victims.

No arrests have been made as of late Monday night.

