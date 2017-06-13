Ohio Teen Rescues 4-year-old On First Day As A Lifeguard

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy — the first day on the job.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old sprang into action, jumping into the water and helping the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue, but says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer between the pools at Lakewood and Madison Park. All the victims were saved.

