Ohio Teen Rescues 4-year-old On First Day As A Lifeguard

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy — the first day on the job.

Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old sprang into action, jumping into the water and helping the child to safety.

Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue, but says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.

The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer between the pools at Lakewood and Madison Park. All the victims were saved.

