Police: Man Who Barricaded Self A Suspect In Triple Slaying

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a man taken into custody after an overnight barricade situation is a suspect in the slaying of a mother and her two adult daughters.

The 45-year-old man was removed from a home in Brunswick south of Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Brunswick Police Lt. Robert Safran says a stun gun was used to subdue the man who was armed with a handgun.

The man is suspected in the deaths of the women whose bodies were found Sunday night at a home in nearby North Royalton.

Police say the women may have died a day before their bodies were found.

No information has been released about a motive.

