Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teen Accused In Ohio School Shooting Charged As Adult

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.

Champaign County’s prosecutor says grand jurors Tuesday indicted 17-year-old Ely Serna on charges that also include felonious assault and other offenses. He originally was charged as a juvenile in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Serna denied the juvenile charges of attempted murder and other offenses. A juvenile court judge on Monday transferred Serna’s case to adult court.

A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office Tuesday.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company