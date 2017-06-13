Teen Accused In Ohio School Shooting Charged As Adult

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been indicted as an adult on charges including attempted murder.

Champaign County’s prosecutor says grand jurors Tuesday indicted 17-year-old Ely Serna on charges that also include felonious assault and other offenses. He originally was charged as a juvenile in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Serna denied the juvenile charges of attempted murder and other offenses. A juvenile court judge on Monday transferred Serna’s case to adult court.

A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office Tuesday.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured.

