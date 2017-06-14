Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

3 Friars Asking Judge To Dismiss Predator Oversight Charges

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three Franciscan friars have asked a judge to dismiss charges that they didn’t properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school.

Attorneys for Giles Schinelli, Robert D’Aversa and Anthony Criscitelli argued Wednesday in Blair County that there was no basis for conspiracy charges and the statute of limitations had expired on child endangerment counts. Daniel Dye of the state attorney general’s office disagreed, saying “There was no error in holding this matter for trial.”

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2spV2Cx ) reports that Judge Jolene Kopriva promised to rule on the issues “as quickly as possible.”

State prosecutors say the friars assigned or supervised Brother Stephen Baker when he served at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown in the 1990s.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company