3 Friars Asking Judge To Dismiss Predator Oversight Charges

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three Franciscan friars have asked a judge to dismiss charges that they didn’t properly supervise a suspected sexual predator accused of molesting more than 100 children, most at a Pennsylvania high school.

Attorneys for Giles Schinelli, Robert D’Aversa and Anthony Criscitelli argued Wednesday in Blair County that there was no basis for conspiracy charges and the statute of limitations had expired on child endangerment counts. Daniel Dye of the state attorney general’s office disagreed, saying “There was no error in holding this matter for trial.”

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2spV2Cx ) reports that Judge Jolene Kopriva promised to rule on the issues “as quickly as possible.”

State prosecutors say the friars assigned or supervised Brother Stephen Baker when he served at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown in the 1990s.

Comments

comments