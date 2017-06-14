Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Additional Funding Released For Appalachian Coal Communities

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission says additional funding of nearly $16 million will help diversify economies in coal-mining communities in seven states.

The commission announced Wednesday the funding for 18 projects in Alabama, Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia that would create or retain more than 1,700 jobs.

The funding comes from a job-creation organization involving multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Commerce and Labor departments and the commission.

In a news release, ARC federal co-chair Earl Gohl called the awards “a blueprint for new jobs, fresh opportunities, and a robust economic future for Appalachia.”

ARC, which President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating, has invested more than $92 million over the past year to diversify the economies in 250 counties in 11 states. The commission says Appalachia lost 33,500 coal mining jobs between 2011 and 2016.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company