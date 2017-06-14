Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Akron Zoo Primate Receives Cataract Surgery

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio zoo officials say their female golden lion tamarin monkey has received cataract surgery, considered the first of its kind for such a small animal.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) zookeepers at Akron Zoo noticed Ana struggled to navigate her enclosure a few months ago.

An exam showed she developed cataracts, an eye disease that causes partial or total blindness.

While cataract surgeries have been performed on primates, an ophthalmologist at Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists says they were not performed on animals of Ana’s size.

Dr. William Wiley, medical director of Clear Choice Laser Surgery, says he and fellow surgeons developed new instruments to fit the 1.25 pound (0.56 kilogram) animal’s eyes. The center performed the operation June 3 for free.

Ana is off her exhibit while her eyes heal.

