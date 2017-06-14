Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Court Approves Marsh Deals To Sell 26 Grocery Stores

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A Marsh Supermarkets spokesman says a court is allowing the sale of 26 of its remaining stores to two Ohio-based grocery chains.

Spokesman Tom Mulligan says a Delaware bankruptcy court on Wednesday conditionally approved the sale of 11 stores to Kroger Co. subsidiary Topvalco Inc. for $16 million and 15 stores to Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter parent Generative Growth LLC for about $8 million.

Marsh said in a court filing Tuesday that Topvalco agreed to buy two stores each in Bloomington, Indianapolis, Muncie and Zionsville, and single stores in Brownsburg, Fishers and Greenwood.

It said Generative Growth agreed to buy two Indianapolis stores; other Indiana stores in Columbus, Elwood, Greensburg, Hartford City, Marion, New Palestine, Pendleton, Richmond and Tipton; and Ohio stores in Eaton, Middletown, Troy, and Van Wert.

The story has been corrected to show Topvalco is buying two stores in Bloomington and one in Brownsburg, not three in Bloomington.

