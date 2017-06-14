Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Dodgers Puig Suspended 1 Game For Obscene Gesture To Fans

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig has been suspended one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture to Indians fans on Tuesday night.

Puig flashed the middle finger on both hands at fans sitting behind home plate at Progressive Field after hitting a home run in the second inning. Baseball executive Joe Torre announced the one-game penalty and undisclosed fine.

Puig is appealing the decision and will play Wednesday night. The mercurial player said he “stooped” to the level of fans who he said were heckling him in the on-deck circle. Puig said that the group of fans kept talking to him after the home run.

The suspension is the latest incident involving Puig, who has tried the Dodgers’ patience with previous behavior.

Puig got two hits in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win over the Indians.

