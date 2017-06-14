Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Fire Destroys Century-old Northeastern Indiana Grain Mill

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
DIXON, Ind. (AP) — An overnight fire has destroyed a more than century-old grain elevator and feed mill in northeastern Indiana.

Firefighters from several departments in Allen County and adjacent Paulding County, Ohio, were called to the burning mill just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the unincorporated town of Dixon.

WANE-TV reports ( ) that the building a few miles southeast of Fort Wayne was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and within an hour most of it had collapsed.

The building was believed to have been built in the early 1900s and has been abandoned for several years.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

