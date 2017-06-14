Freshman Football Player Dies After Morning Workout

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A freshman football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

In a statement, Kent State University says Tyler Heintz was transported by paramedics to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death that evening.

Heintz, of Kenton, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were “shocked and bewildered” after his death.

