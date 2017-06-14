Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Church Passes Out Opioid Overdose Drug At Festival

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Some people have questioned a southwest Ohio church’s decision to hand out the opioid reversal drug naloxone at a family festival.

WLWT-TV reports ( ) Holy Family Catholic Church in Cincinnati’s East Price Hill neighborhood partnered with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to distribute nearly 70 overdose kits this past weekend.

Parish operations manager Jeremy Bouer said providing the kits was the right thing to do because people need to be equipped to save lives when someone overdoses.

Not everyone agrees. One woman at the festival said it was an inappropriate setting and sends the wrong message to drug users. Another woman said the church should help those in need.

Naloxone has become widely available in recent years as the opioid epidemic has taken root in Ohio, killing thousands of people.

___

Information from: WLWT-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company