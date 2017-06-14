Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Investigators Say Father Killed Son With Hatchet

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
EATON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show that an Ohio man who told police he killed his son with a hatchet during a confrontation has been charged with aggravated murder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Gabriel Schaaf, of Lewisburg, is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court. He also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

Schaaf was arrested last week after investigators found his DNA beneath 29-year-old Jonathan Schaaf’s fingernails.

Police say Gabriel Schaaf called 911 in December and reported having found his son’s body in their home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports Schaaf told investigators his son was holding a rifle when he was killed.

Court records don’t indicate whether Schaaf has an attorney.

