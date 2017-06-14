Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Officer Fired For 137-shot Barrage Won’t Get Job Back

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that the lone Cleveland police officer charged criminally for killing two unarmed black people in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire shouldn’t get his job back.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the arbitrator also ruled that five officers should be reinstated without back pay after being fired for shooting into a car following a high-speed chase in November 2012. Unpaid suspensions for six other officers were upheld.

The arbitrator said Michael Brelo shouldn’t get his job back because of the “egregious” nature of his conduct. Brelo fired 49 rounds, including the last 15 from the hood of the car. A judge acquitted Brelo of manslaughter charges at trial.

The city paid $3 million each to the families of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams to settle a lawsuit.

