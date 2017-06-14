Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Online School Sues Ohio Board After Vote On $60M Repayment

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation’s largest online charter schools is suing Ohio’s State Board of Education over its vote to have the school repay $60 million that was disputed because of a lack of justifying documentation.

The complaint from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow alleges board members violated state public-meetings law by voting at Monday’s meeting without hearing public comment or substantive deliberation on the matter. ECOT says those circumstances and late changes to the agenda indicate the board improperly discussed or made a decision in advance, making the vote invalid.

Ohio’s Department of Education says the board wasn’t required to have another hearing after a hearing officer previously considered the matter.

ECOT contends it was treated unfairly and that a $60 million repayment could cripple the school of 15,000 students.

