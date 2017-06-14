Scary Sight: Browns’ Top Pick Garrett Hurts Foot In Practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett limped off the field Wednesday, a scary sight for the Cleveland Browns.

The No. 1 overall draft pick sustained an injury to his left foot late in practice while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. The severity of the injury is not yet known, and the Browns are hoping it’s not serious.

Garrett, who missed time earlier this spring with an unspecified injury, appeared to go down without any contact. He stayed on the ground for nearly a minute as Browns players and coaches looked on with concern.

Garrett was checked by a trainer and coach Hue Jackson, who helped Garrett to his feet before the rookie defensive end hobbled to the sideline.

Garrett then sat on the ground and rubbed his foot as the workout continued under threatening skies. He did not return to practice and limped into the field house when the Browns were forced to go indoors because of inclement weather. Garrett continued to favor his foot when he walked into the locker room.

Jackson did not know the extent of Garrett’s injury and was not going to speculate until the 21-year-old is examined by doctors.

“Obviously I’ll know more once we get inside, but I think it’s his foot, so we’ll see,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how it happened. Those things happen. Hopefully everything’s OK, and we’ll see once I get a chance to go inside.”

The Browns are unlikely to have an update on Garrett until Wednesday.

Jackson felt it was a good sign that Garrett stayed on the sideline to watch the rest of practice instead of heading inside. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett had not been forthcoming about his previous injury, but said it was frustrating to be limited in practice.

He participated in individual and team drills during Wednesday’s workout, and it was somewhat curious that Garrett was often the final player to complete a rotation.

The Browns signed Garrett to a four-year, $30.4 million contract and are expecting him to anchor their defense for years.

Jackson said it’s always difficult to see a player get hurt, especially one as talented as Garrett.

“That’s part of the game,” he said. “Obviously I don’t want to get any of our players nicked, hurt, any of that. But hopefully things will be fine. We don’t want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players. But hopefully things will be OK, and I think they will be. I don’t know that for sure, but we’ll find out as I go inside.”

After Thursday’s practice, the Browns will take a break until training camp starts late in July, giving Garrett plenty of time to get healthy.

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M because of a severely sprained left ankle.

Cleveland has a checkered history with injures. Just last season, the Browns lost starting guards Joel Bitonio and John Greco with foot injuries that required season-ending surgery and starting quarterback Robert Griffin III broke his shoulder in the opener.

