State Rests Case In Murder Retrial Of Ex-Cincinnati Officer

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The prosecution has rested after testimony from a deputy coroner in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Dr. Karen Looman of the Hamilton County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sam DuBose died instantly from a bullet fired into his head at a downward angle. Defendant Ray Tensing looked down and away as graphic autopsy photos were shown.

Under defense questioning, she said the 43-year-old DuBose wasn’t healthy. She was blocked by prosecution objections from giving details about DuBose’s medical condition.

The defense will begin Thursday, with Tensing expected to testify later.

Tensing, who’s white, is on trial in the 2015 fatal traffic-stop shooting of DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. He claims he feared for his life.

His November trial ended in a hung jury.

