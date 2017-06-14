Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Vanderbilt Adds Transfers From Michigan, Ohio State

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has added a Big Ten flavor to its football team with the addition of former Ohio State wide receiver Alex Stump and ex-Michigan long snapper Scott Sypniewski.

The Commodores also announced they have added offensive lineman Saige Young from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. Sypniewski and Young are eligible to play for Vanderbilt this season. Stump must sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sypniewski, a graduate transfer, becomes Vanderbilt’s most experienced long snapper. He played 36 games with Michigan over the last three years.

Stump caught only one pass for Ohio State last season after redshirting in 2015.

Vanderbilt now has three former Big Ten players. The Commodores earlier added Illinois transfer Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a running back who will sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

