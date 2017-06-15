Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
$75M Bond Set For Ohio Man Accused Of Killing 5 People

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Bond has been set at $75 million for an Ohio man charged with killing five people, including a mother and her two college-age daughters.

George Brinkman Jr. appeared Thursday in Parma on aggravated murder charges for the deaths of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer, at their North Royalton home. Their bodies were found Sunday.

The judge read aloud the charges, which revealed that Suzanne Taylor’s throat was slit, Kylie Pifer was strangled with a phone cord and Taylor Pifer was smothered.

Brinkman didn’t enter a plea. A grand jury will consider whether to indict Brinkman.

Brinkman was charged Tuesday in Stark County in the deaths of 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John.

