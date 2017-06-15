Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

At Age 87, Waiting And Hoping For Execution Of Wife’s Killer

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — An 87-year-old Ohio man who survived the robbery that killed his wife three decades ago plans to attend the killer’s execution if it ever takes place.

Norman Stout says he wants to be sure that shooter John Stumpf is put to death for the 1984 shooting of Mary Jane Stout.

Norman Stout, of New Concord, has seen Stumpf’s execution delayed repeatedly over the years.

The most recent roadblock came in May when Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) moved Stumpf’s execution from January 2018 to November to allow time for legal arguments over the state’s new lethal injection process.

Lawyers for the state and those representing death row inmates presented arguments for and against the process at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

