Frontier League
Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
Comment: 0
___
Washington 5, River City 4
Evansville 12, Lake Erie 3
Normal 8, Joliet 1
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.