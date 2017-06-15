Kroger Beats Street 1Q Forecasts

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $303 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $36.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.51 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.05 per share.

Kroger shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 9 percent. The stock has dropped 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR

Keywords: Kroger, Earnings Report

