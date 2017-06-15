Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Man Found Guilty Of Murder In Pastor Brother’s Slaying

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with fatally shooting his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending has been found guilty of murder.

A jury also found 69-year-old Daniel Schooler guilty Wednesday of felonious assault in the Feb. 28, 2016, shooting death of the Rev. William Schooler in Dayton.

The jury found him not guilty of an aggravated murder charge.

Schooler testified he went to the church to discuss a lawsuit about what he said was his inheritance. He said he feared for his life and shot 70-year-old William Schooler in self-defense after his brother reached toward him.

Prosecutors said Daniel Schooler went to the church angry and with a handgun.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for Schooler’s attorney.

Schooler is to be sentenced June 28.

