Plea For Ohio Man Accused Of Trying To Join Islamic State

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court documents say a plea deal has been reached in the case of an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

Authorities allege Aaron Daniels of Columbus wired $250 to an IS group operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was taken into custody last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.

A document filed in federal court Thursday says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

No date was set for Daniels entering the plea. He faces 20 years in prison. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

