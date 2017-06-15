Sam Hornish Jr. To Drive 3 Xfinity Series Races For Penske

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hornish Jr. will drive three Xfinity Series races for Team Penske this summer.

Hornish will drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang at Iowa Speedway on June 24 and July 29. He will also race Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 12.

Hornish has appeared in 114 Xfinity Series races with four wins, 35 top-five finishes and 61 top-10 finishes.

His most recent Xfinity Series win came in 2016 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing at Iowa. Team Penske said additional races may be added to Hornish’s schedule.

Hornish won eight races, including the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Series championship while driving for Penske. He also made 130 Cup Series starts for Penske.

