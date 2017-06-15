The Latest: Teacher Of Student In Coma Calls Him A Fighter

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an American college student freed this week by North Korea (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

A former teacher of an American college student released by North Korea in a coma says he’s a fighter and believes he’ll do everything he can to recover.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier’s (WORM’-birz) high school English teacher, Danica White, says he was an outstanding student with “a good heart.”

White says Warmbier was a master at defusing tense situations with his humor.

White says she kept in touch with the University of Virginia student after he left her class. White calls him a “curious boy” and says his adventurous nature led him to travel extensively during summers.

Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months. He was medically evacuated from the country and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.

10:10 a.m.

An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a “severe neurological injury.”

Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.

Doctors plan a news conference on campus later Thursday.

His father, Fred Warmbier, said Thursday he does not believe North Korea’s explanation that the coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.

Fred Warmbier said there’s relief to have their son home in the arms of those who love him and anger that he was so brutally treated for so long.

8:10 a.m.

Doctors treating an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma plan to discuss his medical condition.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) was taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his arrival Tuesday night in Ohio. A UC Health spokeswoman says doctors will have a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

His parents plan a Thursday morning news conference. His father Fred Warmbier told on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was “terrorized and brutalized” during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

He said Otto “is not in great shape right now” and that his family is “adjusting to a different reality.”

12:13 a.m.

The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is “adjusting to a different reality.”

Fred Warmbier (WORM’-bir) told on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was “terrorized and brutalized” during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

The father says that he and his wife, Cindy, only learned of their son’s condition last week.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

