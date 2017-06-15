Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Warmbier Release Followed Rare Trip By US Official To NKorea

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. diplomat who traveled to North Korea to secure American college student Otto Warmbier’s (WORM’-birz) release was also able to make contact with three other Americans detained there.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. was pleased that special envoy Joseph Yun was also able to reach the other detained Americans. She won’t say what Yun gleaned about their medical condition.

She says Yun’s visit to Warmbier along with two doctors occurred in a North Korean hospital. She says Yun traveled with the doctors on a private aircraft after being instructed by President Donald Trump to travel there to negotiate Warmbier’s release.

Doctors say the University of Virginia student is in a coma with severe injury to all regions of his brain.

