Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

GOP, Dem Governors Agree With Trump, Call Health Bill ‘mean’

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of a House GOP health care bill as “mean” to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.

In a letter provided to The Associated Press, seven governors on Friday asked the Senate to focus on stabilizing the market for individual insurance coverage, give states flexibility and ensure affordable coverage.

The GOP-controlled Senate is divided over dismantling and replacing major provisions of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 law.

Trump privately told Senate Republicans this week that the House bill was “mean.” The governors say the House bill “calls into question coverage for the vulnerable and fails to provide the necessary resources to ensure that no one is left out.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company