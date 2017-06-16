Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Great Lakes Still Dangerously Cold, Despite Warmer Weather

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Even as the weather heats up, the Great Lakes remain dangerously cold.

The U.S. Coast Guard says water temperatures in the lakes are ranging from the high 30s to the low 50s. Water safety specialist Mike Baron of the Ninth Coast Guard District says water as warm as 76 degrees poses a threat to people who fall in. Cold water boosts the risk of hypothermia and drowning.

Officials say boaters should always wear a life jacket and make sure there’s one for everyone on board.

Other safety tips include dressing appropriately for water temperatures when heading out; filing a float plan with family and friends; never going out on the water alone; wearing reflective clothing that searchers could spot; and carrying a personal locator beacon and a VHF-FM marine radio.

