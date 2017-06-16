Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Judge: Boy Charged In Woman’s Slaying Competent For Trial

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A juvenile court judge says a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s longtime girlfriend is competent to stand trial.

A Champaign County judge made the ruling Thursday. The teen is charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and murder in the April 6 slaying of 40-year-old Heidi Fay Taylor.

The boy told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The boy’s attorney said Friday the teen has mental health issues but didn’t object to the judge’s ruling.

The judge hasn’t ruled yet on the prosecutor’s request to transfer the case to adult court.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company