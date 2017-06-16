Judge: Boy Charged In Woman’s Slaying Competent For Trial

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A juvenile court judge says a 14-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s longtime girlfriend is competent to stand trial.

A Champaign County judge made the ruling Thursday. The teen is charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and murder in the April 6 slaying of 40-year-old Heidi Fay Taylor.

The boy told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The boy’s attorney said Friday the teen has mental health issues but didn’t object to the judge’s ruling.

The judge hasn’t ruled yet on the prosecutor’s request to transfer the case to adult court.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

