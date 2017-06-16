Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jury Recommends Death Penalty In Slaying Of Ex-girlfriend

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio jury has recommended that a man be put to death for abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate.

A jury in southwest Ohio’s Warren County deliberated several hours Thursday before making the death penalty recommendation for 43-year-old Terry Froman, of Brookport, Illinois. The same jury found Froman guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping Tuesday in the September 2014 slaying of 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas.

A judge will decide whether to impose the death penalty or a prison sentence.

Froman’s attorney declined to comment Friday.

Prosecutors said Froman became vengeful when Thomas ordered him out of her Mayfield, Kentucky, home. Prosecutors say Froman abducted Thomas from Kentucky after fatally shooting Thomas’ 17-year-old son, Eli Mohney.

Froman faces charges in Kentucky for Mohney’s death.

