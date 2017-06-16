Ohio Cops Investigate Facebook Post On Violence Against Gays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a Facebook message supporting violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio’s capital “turns out like the Boston Marathon” that was bombed several years ago.

WCMH-TV reports that a Columbus City Schools employee posted the message to a page for this weekend’s pride event and suggested gays should be killed or relocated. WCMH says it contacted the commenter and he wouldn’t explain the message.

The school district says it’s working with authorities to address inappropriate comments posted from a personal account. The district says it values diversity and has hundreds of teachers, students and allies participating in the parade.

Police will have a significant presence at the festival, anticipating a crowd of 500,000 people.

Organizers have encouraged participants to ignore any protesters.

